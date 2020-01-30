Smoke Pours From Burning New Jersey Storage Facility

Thick smoke poured from a storage facility at the Jersey Shore as firefighters battled a blaze Thursday morning.
The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Sure Storage on Chestnut Street in Somers Point.
The flames and damage appeared to be contained to only one of the buildings. It is unclear how many units were damaged.
No one was hurt, the storage facility said.
The Exit 29 ramp off the Garden State Parkway was blocked off as firefighters battled the blaze.
