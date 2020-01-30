Smoke Pours From Burning New Jersey Storage Facility

Thick smoke poured from a storage facility at the Jersey Shore as firefighters battled a blaze Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at Sure Storage on Chestnut Street in Somers Point.

The flames and damage appeared to be contained to only one of the buildings. It is unclear how many units were damaged.

No one was hurt, the storage facility said.

The Exit 29 ramp off the Garden State Parkway was blocked off as firefighters battled the blaze.

Building fire and Fire department activity and Outside Agency Assist on Garden State Parkway northbound exiting at Exit 29 - US 9 (Somers Point) exit ramp closed to all traffic. Motorist are advised to seek alternate route. https://t.co/YM5t1clLpH — 511NJ GSP (@511njgsp) January 30, 2020

This story is developing and will be updated.