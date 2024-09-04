What's that smell? Strange odor in Gloucester County explained

If you smelled something funny around Gloucester County, New Jersey, you're not alone.

The county's emergency management team released a statement on social media Tuesday stating that a widespread and unpleasant odor had impacted several communities, including Franklin, Monroe, Washington, and Deptford Townships.

Officials said the odor was likely due to aerial mosquito spraying in Atlantic County, which happened on Tuesday, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Aerial spraying is done using an ultra-low volume aerosol. Officials said residents should not worry about relocating or taking special precautions.

For more information about mosquito spraying in Atlantic County, visit www.atlanticcountynj.gov.