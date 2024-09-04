New Jersey

What's that smell? Strange odor in Gloucester County explained

By Cherise Lynch

Girl covering her nose due to bad odour in the street
Getty Images

If you smelled something funny around Gloucester County, New Jersey, you're not alone.

The county's emergency management team released a statement on social media Tuesday stating that a widespread and unpleasant odor had impacted several communities, including Franklin, Monroe, Washington, and Deptford Townships.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Officials said the odor was likely due to aerial mosquito spraying in Atlantic County, which happened on Tuesday, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Aerial spraying is done using an ultra-low volume aerosol. Officials said residents should not worry about relocating or taking special precautions.

For more information about mosquito spraying in Atlantic County, visit www.atlanticcountynj.gov.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us