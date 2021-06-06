New Jersey

Small Plane Strikes Power Lines During Emergency Landing in NJ

The pilot was the only person on board and did not appear to be seriously injured. 

A small plane made an emergency landing in New Jersey on Sunday, causing a small brush fire after striking power lines. 

The fixed wing single-engine Piper PA-24 aircraft departed from the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in Robbinsville Township at 5:01 p.m. and reported engine failure while it was in the air. The aircraft struck power lines while making an emergency landing on Sharon Road.

The downed power lines caused a small brush fire nearby. The pilot was the only person on board and did not appear to be seriously injured. 

The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

