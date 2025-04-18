Small plane overturns during landing at Lehigh Valley International Airport

A small plane overturned while landing Friday morning at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Pennsylvania, according to officials.

Officials said around 10:40 a.m., Friday, April 18, 2025, a small engine aircraft -- a Cessna -- rolled on its roof upon landing.

According to officials, aircraft rescue and firefighting personnel from Lehigh Valley International Airport responded with mutual aid partners.

Officials said the pilot was the only one aboard the plane. EMS evaluated him on the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating this incident, and the aircraft has been removed.