Small Plane Hits Truck in York County, Pennsylvania

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Interstate 83 in Fairview Township, Pennsylvania, according to NBC10 affiliate WGAL. 

By David Chang

At least two people were injured after a small plane crashed into a utility truck on the highway in York County, Pennsylvania. 

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near Interstate 83 in Fairview Township, Pennsylvania, according to NBC10 affiliate WGAL. 

At least two people were injured in the crash. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. 

The ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound to I-83 is currently closed. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

