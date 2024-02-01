Pennsylvania

Small plane crashes in Coatesville, Pennsylvania

A small plane crashed along the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, on Thursday

By David Chang and Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane crashed in the back of a property in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, NBC10 confirmed.

The crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured or the cause of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration officials reported that only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash.

The FAA reported that the plane involved was a twin-engine Gulfstream American GA-7.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday where the plane could be seen crashed in what appears to be someone's backyard.

The plane was on the ground along the tree line behind a house.

The FAA is partnering with the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaChester County
