coronavirus pandemic

Small Reopen Philly Coronavirus Protest Gridlocked by Counter-Protesters

They were greeted by pedestrian counterprotesters.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of people drove their vehicles repeatedly around Philadelphia City Hall on Friday to protest government-mandated business closures imposed as the state responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other cars had American flags poking out the windows and signs reading “Reopen PA now!” and “Working Lives Matter.”

Car-Bound Protesters Call for Plan to Reopen Philadelphia

Organizers had encouraged participants to remain in their cars and most generally did, although a handful of protesters carried signs and flags around City Hall. The vehicles were also greeted by counterprotesters, some of whom attempted to halt traffic but were stopped by police.

A group called “ReOpen Philadelphia” organized the event to call on city leaders to lay out a timeline for reopening businesses, houses of worship and other establishments that were shuttered to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicCity Hallreopening
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us