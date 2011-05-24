Small Business Seminar by Citibank

As part of National Small Business Week Citibank will hosting a small business seminar on Thursday May 26th at 6pm to 8:30pm. New York Times columnist, author and small business owner Gene Mark will be the guest speaker.



This event offers entrepreneurs, executives and managers to learn political, economic and Technological developments that might affect their businesses in the future. The seminar will be held at the Kimmel Center at 300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. For more information visit Citibank Business Seminar.



