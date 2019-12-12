Slow Start to 2nd Phase of New Jersey’s Bear Hunt

The second phase of New Jersey's black bear hunt was off to slow start.

As of Wednesday, hunters using firearms killed nine bruins since the hunt resumed Monday, state Division of Fish & Wildlife figures showed. Six of the bears killed were in Sussex County.

By comparison, there were 171 harvested during the first three days of the first phase of the hunt, which took in place in October.

Hunters using archery and muzzleloaders bagged 265 bruins during the first segment

The six-day hunt, which is slated to end Saturday, could be extended by four days if harvest objectives are not met.

The six-day hunt could end early if the number of bears killed reaches 30%. But the hunt could be extended by four days if the minimum of 20% harvest of bears are not tagged.

