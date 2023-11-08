‘Slow down, stay alert': Pa. officials advise drivers to be mindful of deer this fall

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is urging drivers to slow down and stay alert because deer are becoming increasingly more active this time of year.

Officials said deer are typically more on the move in the autumn leading up to their breeding season, commonly called the "rut." During this time, yearling bucks travel dozens of miles to find new ranges while adult bucks are searching for does.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention while driving on roads that have "Deer Crossing" signs to reduce their chances of collisions.

Deer travel in groups and walk in single-file lines. Just because one deer crosses the road doesn't mean the threat is over, there could be more following, according to officials.

Officials said that according to a new report, Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-59 chance of a vehicular accident involving a big game animal, which is one of the highest rates nationwide.

“While the peak of the whitetail rut is still a few weeks off, deer already are spending more time on the move and are bound to be crossing roads more often,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said in a news release. “While motorists always should remain alert while driving, it’s especially important now in the coming weeks to be on the lookout for whitetails.”

“Watch for deer.” -Another way for Pennsylvanians to say: “I care about you.”



Deer are on the move! Motorists should use extra caution while driving this time of year.



Slow down and stay alert! #DeerSafetyAlert [READ MORE: https://t.co/CFl3neRJLu] pic.twitter.com/DAqLB0k6qV — Pennsylvania Game Commission (@PAGameComm) November 2, 2023

If you hit a deer, you are not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. However, if the deer dies you may claim the carcass and call the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD and provide information to an agency dispatcher.

In another scenario, if the deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, officials said drivers should maintain their distance in case the animal recovers and moves on. If the deer does not move on or pose a safety risk, drivers are asked to report the incident to the Game Commission or law enforcement.