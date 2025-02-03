Center City Philadelphia

Sleeping man run over by bus, critically hurt in Center City hit-and-run

Philadelphia police officials said that a 23-year-old man, who was sleeping near the intersection of 13th and Sansom streets in Center City, was run over by a bus that fled the scene of the crash

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after he was, allegedly, run over by a bus that fled the scene as he slept on a Center City curb.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:43 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, when a 23-year-old man slept on the curb at the intersection of 13th and Sansom streets in Center City.

At the time, what police officials called an "unknown" bus is alleged to have run over the sleeping man before it continued on, leaving the scene of the incident. Police officials said the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Officials did not immediately provide further information on the vehicle involved.

But, police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

