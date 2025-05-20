Montgomery County

Scam alert: Skimming device found inside Montgomery County grocery store

The device was discovered on a cash register credit card terminal at the Assi Plaza International Food Store in North Wales, police said

By Cherise Lynch

Police in Montgomery County have issued a warning to shoppers after a skimming device was found at a grocery store last week.

The device was discovered Friday, May 16, 2025, on a cash register credit card terminal at the Assi Plaza International Food Store located at 1222 Welsh Road in North Wales, the Montgomery Township Police Department shared.

Police said it's not clear at this time how long the device was on the machine.

"It only takes seconds to install a skimming device. Criminals often distract store employees to accomplish this. To protect yourself from becoming a victim of credit card skimming, it is recommended that you visually inspect the ATM for suspicious modifications prior to use and cover up the keypad when entering your PIN," police wrote.

Police said that if you observe any unauthorized activity on your accounts, contact your bank and local police department.

