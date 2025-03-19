Montgomery County

Warning issued after skimming device found inside Cheltenham Township 7-Eleven

Police said the device was removed by employees at a 7-Eleven located at 250 S. Easton Road on Sunday, March 16, 2025, around 7 p.m

By Cherise Lynch

The Cheltenham Township Police Department has issued a public warning after a card skimming device was discovered on an ATM machine inside a 7-Eleven.

Police said the device was removed by employees at a 7-Eleven located at 250 S. Easton Road on Sunday, March 16, 2025, around 7 p.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"These devices allow criminals to record information from the magnetic strip on your debit card and subsequently create a duplicate card. The criminals also install a camera, which records when you enter your PIN number," police shared.

Cheltenham police said similar devices have been found at other locations throughout Montgomery County.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Montgomery County Mar 14

Warning in Montgomery County after thieves use skimming device to steal vehicles

Montgomery County Mar 18

Teen arrested after MontCo elementary school vandalized

According to police, the best way to protect yourself from becoming a victim of credit card skimming is to visually inspect the ATM you are using for any suspicious modifications.

Police also advise covering up the keypad when entering our PIN and using contactless-enabled cards or phones when possible.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyPennsylvaniaCheltenham Township
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us