The Cheltenham Township Police Department has issued a public warning after a card skimming device was discovered on an ATM machine inside a 7-Eleven.

Police said the device was removed by employees at a 7-Eleven located at 250 S. Easton Road on Sunday, March 16, 2025, around 7 p.m.

"These devices allow criminals to record information from the magnetic strip on your debit card and subsequently create a duplicate card. The criminals also install a camera, which records when you enter your PIN number," police shared.

Cheltenham police said similar devices have been found at other locations throughout Montgomery County.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, the best way to protect yourself from becoming a victim of credit card skimming is to visually inspect the ATM you are using for any suspicious modifications.

Police also advise covering up the keypad when entering our PIN and using contactless-enabled cards or phones when possible.