Philadelphia

Skeletal remains found at Philly construction site, police say

Members of the Philadelphia Water Department found skeletal remains while digging at a construction site, police said

By David Chang

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found at a construction site in Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Workers with the water department were digging at a construction location along the 7300 block of Milnor Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. when they spotted the skeletal remains, police said.

Investigators have not yet revealed if the remains are of an animal or human. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

