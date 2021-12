The home of 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught on fire on Christmas Eve, a team official confirmed Friday night.

According to the official, Maxey and his family are safe after their Voorhees home caught fire Friday night. The team is working closely with him to ensure he and his family have the support they need.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.