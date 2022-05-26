Sixers Are Nation's Most Innovative Sports Team, Fifth in World, Report Says

A Philadelphia franchise ranks among the top 25 most innovative sports teams in the world, according to an annual list released Wednesday by Boston fan intelligence and market research firm Sports Innovation Lab, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The 76ers rank fifth, the highest placement for a pro team in the United States. The NBA team climbed seven spots from No. 12 last year.

Soccer powerhouse FC Barcelona took the top spot in this year's ranking, a list based on Sports Innovation Lab's proprietary methodology to score and rank properties based on their ability to win the future fan — which it calls the "the fluid fan."

FC Barcelona was recognized for its "continued investment into evolving fan-experience domains." The four teams ahead of the Sixers are all soccer clubs.

Teams were scored based on a proprietary algorithm that covered three categories:

