Six sets of twins graduate together at Barnegat High School

While everyone graduating from Barnegat High School Wednesday night will be forever Bengals, the ceremony will also include a big pack of pairs.

Six sets of twins are graduating from the Jersey Shore town's Class of 2025, and they shared with NBC10 what it has been like to grow up together, as well as what happens next.

Although only one of the pairs is identical, they all shared a connection with their sibling.

"He's always been there. He's my best friend. He always has my back so it’s always cool knowing that we can support each other in everything we do," said twins Corey and Kyle Greenleaf.

"I think there is a connection because we like all go through the same thing. Having a twin. Having to share stuff," said twins Alexandra and Olive Idone.

As for what they plan to next, both the Greenleafs and Idones said they were sticking together, with each set of twins saying they were attending Stockton University in the fall.

However, not every pair is planning to stay together for the next step of their journey.

"I'm leaving and going to Pennsylvania at Eastern University, and I'm going to OCC," said Reese and Riley Donlon.

“It's honestly scary, because, like, we've been with each other our whole lives, but we also are both very different, and do different sports and stuff.”

Another twin pair, Aidan and Addison, said the different paths made sense given their different interests.

"We both have such different, like, career paths, so we have different futures, but we're still gonna find our way to each other," they said.

School officials said they can't remember a class with more than six sets of twins before.

"As far as I know, we have never had this many sets of twins. It is quite interesting, and it's exciting," said the school's vice-principal, Tracee Dubeck.

However, the record is not expected to last for long. The incoming senior class in Barnegat is set to have seven sets of twins graduate in 2026.