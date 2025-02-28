Six Flags Great Adventure to implode Kingda Ka on Friday: How to watch

It’s the end of an era for one of the most popular roller coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure.

The amusement park, located in Jackson Township, New Jersey, is set to implode the Kingda Ka roller coaster between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, according to the Jackson Police Department. Police released a statement Thursday night, advising drivers along the Rt. 537 corridor to not impede the flow of traffic if they choose to watch the implosion. They also told onlookers to stay far away from the scene of the implosion and warned that they could be arrested and charged with trespassing should they try to get a closer look.

NBC10 will have live coverage of the implosion from SkyForce10. You can watch it live on the NBC10 Philadelphia streaming channel as well as in the video embedded on top of this article.

Six Flags announced in November 2024 that they’d be closing Kinda Ka as well as the Green Lantern rides to make room for a new “multi-world-record-breaking launch roller coaster” that will debut at the theme park in 2026.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Kingda Ka was considered the world's fastest and tallest coaster, according to Six Flags. It would take guests 45 stories in the air and launch from zero to 128 miles per hour in mere seconds. The ride debuted in 2005.

Take a look at the full 2025 Six Flags Great Adventure lineup here.