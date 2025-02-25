Homes without water after sinkhole swallows car in Philly neighborhood

About 30 homes are without water after a sinkhole opened in a Philadelphia neighborhood and swallowed a car on Tuesday.

Léelo en español aquí

The sinkhole opened on the 2700 block of Birch Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

One car fell into the open hole and there is a second car stuck right on the edge.

The Philadelphia Water Department is on scene and had to shut off a six-inch water main leaving about 30 homes without water while crews work to fix the sinkhole.

Birch Street will remain closed between Salmon and Edgemont streets as the work continues.

There are no reports of any injuries.

If you are impacted by this sinkhole, you should call 215-685-6300.