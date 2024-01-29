BURLINGTON COUNTY

Sinkhole closes traffic in Mount Laurel after a water line broke

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A sinkhole opened up in New Jersey in the middle of traffic Monday afternoon closing the road in both directions, police said.

The incident took place in the area of 161 Gaither Drive in Mount Laurel.

The sinkhole was attended to by highway personnel who blocked off the area to prevent traffic through the affected streets.

The Mount Laurel Police Department is asking drivers to take alternate lanes at East Park Drive and Central Avenue as workers are currently in the area.

The Mount Laurel Office of Emergency Management said that Gaither Drive will be closed for most of the day Tuesday, Jan. 30 pending repair of a water line.

The sinkhole will also need to be backfilled and restored before traffic can resume, the emergency management office said.

