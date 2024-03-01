Single stab wound to the leg kills man in Philadelphia, police say

A man has died after being stabbed Friday afternoon in Philadelphia, police said

According to police, the incident happened at 4:36 p.m. on the 900 block of N. 45th Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man in his late 20s suffering from a stab wound to the left thigh, police said.

Police said officers transported the man to the hospital and he was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, investigators said.