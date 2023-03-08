Philadelphia

Simon Gratz Closed for Asbestos Inspection, Second School to Close This Week

Additional information will be sent out at 4 p.m. Wednesday on how long the inspection will last and what the findings are at that time

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Another school in Philadelphia has closed due to asbestos.

Mastery's Simon Gratz High School and Gratz Prep Middle School are closed Wednesday, March 8, due to an asbestos reinspection by the School District of Philadelphia, the school announced.

The school district, which performs the reinspection every three years, notified the school to close for the duration of the inspection.

Additional information will be sent out at 4 p.m. Wednesday on how long the inspection will last and what the findings are at that time.

There has not been any word on if the students from Gratz will switch to virtual learning or be relocated while the inspection takes place.

"Mastery is working closely with the School District of Philadelphia to establish a timeline for the remaining inspections. Our priority is the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff, and we are committed to being transparent about this process," Gratz school officials said in a statement.

On Monday, students from Building 21, a high school in West Oak Lane, were relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School after asbestos was found in the auditorium that was determined to have been there since June 2021.

The school district provided an update saying the Pennsylvania Department of Education approved a request for students from Building 21 to be switched to virtual learning.

