Sign Up for NBC Philly's Newsletter to Follow Sylvia Hoffman's Olympic Debut

Philadelphia native Sylvia Hoffman is headed to Beijing with Team USA Bobsled to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics, fulfilling her lifelong dreams of becoming an Olympian.

Serving as the team’s breakwoman alongside fellow first-time Olympian Kaysha Love, Hoffman and her teammates are said to have “serious medal-winning potential” in the games.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Hoffman, a somewhat newcomer to bobsledding, began her Olympic dreams in weightlifting after graduating from the University of Louisiana Shreveport but pivoted to the sport after catching the coaches' eyes during her second stint in "The Next Olympic Hopeful" scouting program.

Will Hoffman help bring Team USA bring a medal back to Philadelphia?

“I hope you guys are staying tuned in and watching knowing that you have someone that was born in your state in your city and is representing so hard for you guys,” Hoffman told NBC Philadelphia.

The Winter Olympics are set to begin with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, but some preliminary competitions will start on Feb. 2. The closing ceremony will be held on Feb. 20. That is 19 days filled with Olympics action across 15 winter sports. Let us help you unpack the latest news out of Beijing — sign up for our Winter Olympics newsletter.

Starting on Feb. 1, you will get the latest Olympics news sent to your inbox at 8 a.m. The email will include six stories about top competitions, where and when to watch them, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Let the Winter Games begin!