Siegfried Fischbacher of Famed Magic Act ‘Siegfried & Roy' Dies at 81

Siegfried Fischbacher, half of the world-famous Las Vegas magic and entertainment act Siegfried & Roy, died of cancer eight months after the death of his long-term business partner Roy Horn. He was 81.
A spokesperson for Fischbacher told NBC News on Thursday that the renowned illusionist died on Wednesday evening at his home in Las Vegas from pancreatic cancer.
Horn died of Covid-19 complications in May at age 75.
The duo, who were internationally known for their work with big cats, put on Las Vegas shows for decades — until Horn was critically injured in a near-fatal accident that put a stop to their long-running production.
In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn's neck and dragged him off the stage during a show at the Mirage Las Vegas. The attack crushed his windpipe and left the then-60-year-old partially paralyzed.