A suspected hit-and-run driver is now accused of striking and killing a man along a South Jersey road near a busy highway.

James Lawrence, 47, of Williamstown, was walking on Williamstown Road bridge near where it crosses the Atlantic City Expressway in Sicklerville around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck, Winslow Township police said.

Police found Lawrence lying on the road. He was rushed to the hospital where he died after midnight, police and Camden County prosecutors said.

The striking driver took off toward Monroe Township, police said.

On Friday, a tip led Winslow Township officers to a property on Woodhaven Way, about 1 mile from the hit-and-run scene, investigators said. There, they located a vehicle they believe was used in the hit-and-run.

Investigators determined that 23-year-old John Beauzile was driver the damaged vehicle at the time of the wreck, police said.

Beauzile, who also has active court warrants in neighboring towns, was arrested and issued a summons for charges including second-degree leaving the scene of a deadly crash and third-degree causing a deadly crash while on a suspended license, police said.

It is unclear if Beauzile has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.