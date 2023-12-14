Kensington

Shuttered hardware store burns in Kensington

A fire hit Seidman Supply Company on Kensington Avenue at Ontario Street early Thursday

By Hayden Mitman

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at Seidman Supply Company on Kensington Avenue at Ontario Street in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood early Thursday.
NBC10

Though it has been shuttered for some time, Seidman Supply Company on Kensington Avenue at Ontario Street served the Kensington community for decades.

And, early Thursday, the building that housed the longtime staple of the neighborhood, went up in flames.

According to official, at about 3 a.m. firefighters responded to a fire at the property.

Smoke could be seen pouring from the building at about 3:30 a.m. as firefighters knocked out windows on the second floor of the property.

As of about 4:15 a.m., the fire was placed under control, officials said.

No injuries were reported in this incident and, officials said, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

