Temple University took to social media on Saturday to issue a warning to students about a shooting near campus.

Shots were fired on the 1500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia, according to their social media page.

TUalertEMER: Shooting reported on the 1500 N.18th St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) October 28, 2023

The alert warns students to avoid the area as police investigate.

An official with the university told NBC10 that the incident appears to be unrelated to the school. One shell casing has reportedly been found outside of a property belonging to the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.