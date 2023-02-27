Crime and Courts

Shots Fired in Washington Ave 7-Eleven Robbery

Gunshots rang out on Monday morning during a robbery of a convenience store at 11th Street and Washington Ave.

By Hayden Mitman

The Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after shots were fired during an early morning robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store not far from the city's Italian Market.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday, at a convenience store at 11th street and Washington Ave.

No injuries reported, but officers said, shots were fired during a robbery.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated at new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

