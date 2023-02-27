Shots Fired in Washington Ave 7-Eleven Robbery

The Philadelphia Police Department are investigating after shots were fired during an early morning robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store not far from the city's Italian Market.

According to police, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. on Monday, at a convenience store at 11th street and Washington Ave.

No injuries reported, but officers said, shots were fired during a robbery.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated at new information becomes available.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.