Shots Fired in Restaurant on Drexel's Campus, Police Say

Someone opened fire inside a restaurant on the campus of Drexel University Friday evening, police said.

It was unclear if anyone was shot, but police were being cautious because they were unsure if anyone was inside the restaurant’s bathroom, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. John Walker said.

NBC10’s SkyForce10 observed several police officers outside a Shake Shack on the campus around 5:30 p.m., though Walker did not say whether that was the restaurant involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.