Montgomery County

Shots Fired at Police During Standoff in Montgomery County

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Someone was firing shots at police officers during a standoff at a Montgomery County condo complex following a shooting early Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident played out near Norwood Street & Meadowview Lane, in Mont Clare in Upper Providence Township, Pennsylvania. It began around 3 a.m.

A county dispatcher told NBC10 that at least one person was shot and that someone appeared to be shooting from the home at officers. The person's condition wasn't released.

SWAT officers responded to the scene.

Around 6 a.m., police said a person was taken into custody.

When NBC10 got close to the scene, a white pickup could be seen with bullet holes in the windshield. Police tape also blocked off part of the parking lot area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery Countyshootingupper providence township
