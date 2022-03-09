Philadelphia

Shots Fired at Police During House Fire in Philly

None of the officers were hurt during the shooting.

A gunman fired shots at police during a house fire in Philadelphia, Wednesday night. 

The ordeal began around 8 p.m. when police responded to a home along the 600 block of Clementine Street for a reported shooting. When police arrived they saw flames coming from the home as well as bullet holes in the second floor window and a parked car near the property. 

Two police officers went to the back of the home and found the door open. Two other officers remained in front of the house when they spotted someone sticking their hand out of the second floor window. That unidentified person had a gun and fired multiple shots at the officers, investigators said. 

Bullets struck an empty unmarked police car. None of the officers were injured in the shooting. 

Police said a man then jumped out of the second floor window of the home and landed on the sidewalk. The man, who police believe is in his 20’s, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chin and taken to Temple University Hospital where he remains in stable condition. 

A man was also taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity or the charges he’ll face. 

It took firefighters about 40 minutes to bring the flames under control. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the fire. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

