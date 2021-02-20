East Norriton

Shots Fired at Montgomery County Bowling Alley

Police said a shooter opened fire at the Our Town Bowling Alley in East Norriton Saturday night, but it was not immediately clear who was injured.

By Joe Brandt

Steven Fisher | NBC10

A shooter opened fire at a Montgomery County bowling alley Saturday night, but police dispatch could not confirm how many people were shot.

The shots rang out at Our Town Alley, formerly known as Facenda Whitaker Lanes, in East Norriton.

Police said around 8 p.m. they had secured the scene. They could not comment on the number of people shot or their conditions.

In a Facebook post, police asked residents to avoid the area, on Swede Road near Germantown Pike.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

