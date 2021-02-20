Shots Fired at Montgomery County Bowling Alley

A shooter opened fire at a Montgomery County bowling alley Saturday night, but police dispatch could not confirm how many people were shot.

The shots rang out at Our Town Alley, formerly known as Facenda Whitaker Lanes, in East Norriton.

Police said around 8 p.m. they had secured the scene. They could not comment on the number of people shot or their conditions.

In a Facebook post, police asked residents to avoid the area, on Swede Road near Germantown Pike.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated.