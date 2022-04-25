Man Riding Bike Struck by Stray Bullet During Philly Shooting, Police Say

A man managed to pedal home for help after Philadelphia police said he was shot by a stray bullet.

The shooting took place along Rosalie Street, near Rising Sun Avenue, just before 1 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"When police arrived on location they originally found just one shooting victim," Small said.

That 27-year-old man was able to go back into his home after being shot at least three times, Small said. He was hospitalized in critical condition while undergoing surgery.

Family members told investigators the man was on the phone while on his front steps when two people got out of a car and began firing.

Investigators found evidence that at least 36 shots were fired from at least two guns, Small said.

While police investigated the shooting scene, a man in his 50s turned up at another hospital with a gunshot wound to his midsection, Small said. The man was alert while being treated in stable condition.

"He told police that he was riding his bicycle on Rosalie Street when he was shot in the stomach," Small said.

The man managed to bike another two blocks or so to his home, police said. A family member then took him to the hospital.

Both the man on the bike and investigators believed the man was shot by a stray bullet. Police said the 27-year-old man in front of his home appeared to be the intended target.

Investigators planned to look at surveillance video as they searched for the shooters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.