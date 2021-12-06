Man Runs Into Philly Wawa After Being Shot Outside

A man ran into a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa after being shot near the convenience store and gas station early Monday.

The shooting took place during an apparent robbery attempt or argument outside the Wawa along Oxford Avenue, near Borbeck Avenue, in the Fox Chase neighborhood before 3 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Police didn't reveal the extent of the shot man's injuries.

Police officers could be seen investigating inside the Wawa, outside the store and across the street, where they seemed to focus on a parked vehicle.

It wasn't exactly clear where the shooting took place or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police would look at surveillance video as part of their investigation.

Wawa has yet to reply to NBC10's request for comment. The store appeared to be reopened by the Monday morning rush.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.