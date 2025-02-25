A Monday night traffic stop turned into a brief pursuit that ended with a shot fired at officers, Philadelphia police said. Luckily, no one was struck.

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Feb. 24, 2025, when police in uniform and driving a marked SUV stopped a driver near Morton Street and Walnut Lane for having expired plates on his sedan, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 45-year-old driver looked nervous and stepped out of the Buick after pulling over, Small said. The man then jumped back in the driver's seat and drove off.

Officers followed the man for a couple blocks to the 300 block of Mechanic Street where the driver bailed and ran off on foot, Small said.

When officers caught up to him, they realized the man was holding a gun, Small said. The man then pointed the gun at an officer and fired at least one shot, but missed the officer.

Small said the officer was "lucky" to not be struck since the shot was fired from just inches away.

Officers showed restraint, arresting the gunman without firing any shots themselves, Small said.

At the scene, investigators recovered a semi-automatic handgun and at least one bullet casing, Small said. Investigators also towed the Buick to look for more clues.