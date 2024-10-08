Gun violence

Worker putting away shopping carts shot outside Philadelphia supermarket

A worker putting away shopping carts at the ShopRite on Olney Avenue in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood was shot on Oct. 7, 2024

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A worker putting away carts at the end of the day at a supermarket wound up being shot amid an escalating argument, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting took place after 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2024, in the parking lot of the ShopRite at Olney Avenue and Front Street in the Olney neighborhood, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí.

Officers arrived to find the 23-year-old worker inside the store bleeding from two gunshot wounds to his abdomen, Small said. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where the man underwent surgery in critical condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"We're getting information that the 23-year-old was shot outside -- right outside of the front doors in the parking lot," Small said.

The store employee was organizing shopping carts in the parking lot when he got into "some sort of confrontation" with a 30-year-old customer who had just left the grocery store," Small said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 1 hour ago

NJ's American Water – largest water utility in US – is targeted by cyberattack

Mega millions 17 hours ago

Mega Millions tickets will climb to $5, but officials promise bigger prizes and better odds

The 30-year-old then shot twice at the worker, Small said. That customer -- who appeared to have a valid license to carry a gun -- stayed on the scene after the shooting and was "cooperating with police."

Detectives spoke to the suspected shooter and looked over ShopRite surveillance video in an attempt to piece together what happened.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Gun violencePhiladelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us