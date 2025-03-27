A man trying to steal air conditioners was confronted by residents in the home leading to a shooting over the weekend in Chester County, according to a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania State Police.

This all unfolded on Sunday, March 23 when a thief was at a home on the 1600 block of Newark Road in West Marlborough Township trying to take their air conditioning units, officials said.

The residents of the home interrupted the attempted thief and gunfire erupted, police said. No one was hit during the shooting.

The attempted air conditioner thief drove away from the scene in a pickup truck, troopers said.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the thief was identified as Javier Guzman-Bedolla, of New Castle, Delaware, troopers said.

Guzman-Bedolla was arrested by troopers from the Pennsylvania and Delaware state police departments. He is currently in Delaware waiting to be extradited to Pennsylvania on attempted homicide charges.