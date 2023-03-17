Two separate shootings overnight in Philadelphia left four people hurt -- including two teens -- and one man killed.

Deadly Triple Shooting in Frankford

One person died and two were hurt as a spray of bullets were fired along Leiper Street, near Pratt Street, in the Frankford section of Northeast Philadelphia just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Philadelphia police said.

At least 25 shots were fired from at least two different guns, striking a man in his 20s in his head and torso, a woman in her 20s behind her ear and a man in his 30s in the arm, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man who was shot in his head and torso would later die at the hospital, while the other man and the woman were both being treated in stable condition, Small said.

Bullets struck at least five vehicles, police said.

One car could be seen double parked on the middle of the street with the back window shattered by a bullet. Police said the woman who was shot and the man who died may have been in that car prior to, or even during, the shooting, Small said.

Police hoped surveillance video could help them track down the shooters.

Two Teens Shot in North Philadelphia

Less than three hours later, police officers picked up two teens suffering from gunshot wounds near North 24th Street and Ridge Avenue in North Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m., Small said.

An 18-year-old was shot multiple times -- including in the back -- and a 16-year-old was hit in the arm, Small said. The 18-year-old was being treated in critical condition, while the 16-year-old was in stable condition.

Police located the shooting scene several blocks away at 24th and Jefferson streets, Small said. At least five shots appeared to have been fired.

Investigators found a car nearby that had the rear window broken and the driver-side door open, Small said. The steering column was broken open and appeared to have been tampered with as if someone was "trying to start this vehicle illegally."

The car's owner told police someone was trying to break into her car.

Investigators believed the shooting and attempted car theft could be related, but still needed to figure out exactly how, Small said.

"We are trying to see if these two shooting victims -- these two teenagers -- are involved in this attempted stolen vehicle," Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance video could help them figure out exactly what happened.

The Deadly Toll of Gun Violence

Deadly gun violence continues to rock Philadelphia. Entering Friday, at least 88 homicides were reported in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 15% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years on record.

Many of the killings were the result of shootings and children continue to be a target. According to the most recent shooting data from the City Controller's Office, children have made up 9% of Philadelphia's nearly 285 shooting victims so far this year.