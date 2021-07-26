1 Young Person Dead, 2 Others Hurt in North Philadelphia Shootings

Students at Temple University were told to use caution after at least two shootings happened near the North Philadelphia campus overnight, leaving one young person dead and at least two others hurt.

The shootings took place around 3 a.m. Monday at N 16th Street and Cecil B Moore Avenue and 16th Street and Montgomery Avenue, Philadelphia police said.

The shootings are believed to involve separate gunmen, but believed to be connected, police said.

Two young people were shot at 16th and Montgomery, police said. Down the block at Cecil B Moore, another person was shot. A young female died, two young males were hospitalized in stable condition.

The scenes are right off Temple's campus, near where some students live. Temple tweeted out an alert telling students about the shooting asking them to "use caution" and "avoid the area."

As an NBC10 news crew pulled up to the scene, you could see a lot of young people out in the street as police started their investigation.

Investigators hope surveillance video helps them track down the shooters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.