Shootings Across Philadelphia, Upper Darby Leave 3 People Dead

Three people are dead after several shootings in Philadelphia and neighboring Upper Darby Tuesday night, police said.

The fatal shootings happened within 45 minutes of each other – stretching from Frankford, to West Philadelphia, and into Delaware County.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man was shot several times in the torso near 54th and Pearl streets in West Philly at 7:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and pronounced deceased shortly after.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said people normally hang out on the block, and the victim was seen there regularly.

Less than an hour later, a 29-year-old woman was shot while barbequing with friends on the 1800 block of Harrison Street in Frankford. She was rushed to the hospital where she died minutes later.

The woman was hit in the shoulder while sitting on the porch when a gunman opened fire from a passing silver car, possibly an older-model Impala, police said.

“This is an innocent person who’s out here on a nice night, trying to do the right thing, and enjoy the music, enjoy the weather and enjoy a barbeque," Philadelphia Police Captain John Walker said at the scene Tuesday night. “Instead of just having a joyous time, it’ll be planning a funeral."

Investigators were reviewing surveillance camera video and asked for the public's help in tracking down a possible suspect.

Arrests have yet to be made in either case, Philadelphia police said Tuesday night.

In neighboring Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, a person was also shot and killed inside of a home on the 200 block of Kingston Road, police said. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

We responded to a fatal shooting inside a home on the 200 block of Kingston Road. The scene is secure and the incident is under investigation. The road is shutdown from Maderia to Shelbourne. We ask that you stay clear of the area until we are able to open the road. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 3, 2022

Officers blocked nearby streets as they investigated. Upper Darby Police did not say whether they made an arrest in the case.

As of Tuesday, there were at least 321 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, according to Philadelphia police data. That's down 1% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in the city.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.