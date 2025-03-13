Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in two shootings a half hour apart in Philadelphia on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Léelo en español aquí

Both of the shootings happened in the Logan section of the city with the first taking place around 6 p.m. and the other around 6:33 p.m., police said.

The first shooting happened on the 1000 block of Wagner Avenue, according to officials.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

One man in his early twenties was shot several times in his chest and head, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old was shot in his right hand, hip and buttock, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The second shooting happened on the 4800 block of North 11th Street, police said.

A man in his early twenties was shot three times in his stomach and once in his back, officials said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered yet in either of these incidents.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).