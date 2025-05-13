A man was struck several times as two gunmen got out of an SUV and fired more than 30 shots in West Philadelphia late Monday night, with bullets striking two takeout businesses, but luckily just missing a woman who had just pulled up moments before the gunfire began.

Police officers rushed to Market Street, near 59th Street, just after 11:30 p.m. on May 12, 2025, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The officers found a man bleeding on the sidewalk from gunshot wounds to his torso, back, both legs and both arms, Small said.

The man -- who appeared to be in mid-20s -- was rushed to the hospital where he was being treated in critical condition, Small said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police found evidence that more than 30 shots were fired from two separate semiautomatic guns, Small said.

Investigators said that real-time crime cameras showed two people -- believed to be men -- get out of a light-colored or white SUV -- possibly a Nissan -- and firing toward the man.

A woman had just parked along the 5900 block of Market Street moments before the shooters' SUV pulled up next to her and the shooters began firing, Small said.

"She's very, very fortunate that she was just a few feet away from both of the shooters, but she was not struck by gunfire," Small said. "But her vehicle was."

Bullets also struck two nearby takeout restaurants that were open at the time, but luckily no one inside was hit, Small said.

After the shooting, the shooters' SUV was seen heading east on Market Street, Small said.

Police continued to search for the shooters Tuesday morning.