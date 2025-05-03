Double shooting inside North Philadelphia home leaves man, woman injured: Police

A double shooting in North Philadelphia left one woman and one man injured Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, on Saturday, May 3, 2025, around 11:48 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home located at 1917 West Airdrie Street.

Police said that, upon arrival, officers learned that a woman and a man had sustained gunshot wounds while inside the home. Both were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and listed in stable condition.

According to police, there are no further details regarding this incident. The investigation is ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.