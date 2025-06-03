Several vehicles damaged after shooting in Philadelphia; investigation underway

Philadelphia police are investigating an overnight shooting that left several vehicles damaged.

Officers were at the scene of Salford Street and Larchwood Avenue in the city's Cobbs Creek neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Police said at least a dozen shots were fired and multiple cars were hit.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this shooting.

