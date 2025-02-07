Pennsylvania

Shooting in Chester Co. leaves one person hurt

By Emily Rose Grassi

A person was hurt after a shooting in Chester County on Friday afternoon, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened on West Central Avenue in Tredyffrin, officials said. One person was hurt and is being treated for their injuries.

Officers with the Tredyffrin Township Police Department and the Chester County Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Investigators believe this was an insolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to the DA's Office.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where yellow police tape could be seen blocking off the area with several law enforcement officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

