Shooting in Trenton leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting that happened in Trenton on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

Léelo en español aquí

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Passaic Street in Trenton, New Jersey, on June 26, officials said.

Four people were shot and one of the victims died from their injuries, officials reported.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No word yet on what led to this shooting or if anyone was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.