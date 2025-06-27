New Jersey

Shooting in Trenton leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

A shooting on the 100 block of Passaic Street in Trenton, Mercer County, killed one person and left three others hurt on Thursday, June 26, officials reported.

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was killed and three others were hurt in a shooting that happened in Trenton on Thursday night, according to a spokesperson with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Passaic Street in Trenton, New Jersey, on June 26, officials said.

Four people were shot and one of the victims died from their injuries, officials reported.

No word yet on what led to this shooting or if anyone was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

