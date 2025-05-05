Gun violence

Man shot in head while sitting on stoop in Philadelphia, police say

The victim was shot in the head while sitting in front of a South 62nd Street house in Philadelphia on May 5, 2025

By Dan Stamm

A man was shot in the head overnight as he sat on a stoop in Southwest Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood, police said.

Police officers found the man bleeding on a stoop along South 62nd Street -- near Woodland Avenue -- just after 2 a.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025, Philadelphia Police Inspector Michael Gormley said.

Officers rushed the man -- who wasn't immediately identified -- to a hospital where he was being treated in critical but stable condition for a gunshot wound to his head, Gormley said.

The man isn't believed to live at the home that he was shot in front of, investigators said.

Witnesses told police that a person in dark clothing shot the man then got into a black vehicle and drove off northbound on 62nd Street, Gormley said.

"At this point we are still looking for the vehicle and more information," Gormley said.

Police hoped that surveillance video would help them track down the shooter.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

