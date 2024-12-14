Man shot in the chest in Philly's Spring Garden neighborhood

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man was shot in his chest on Friday night, a spokesperson with the police department said.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest on the 1700 block of North Street in the Spring Garden section of Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, according to officials. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by police where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Officials said that at this time no one has been arrested and no weapons have been recovered. The motive behind this shooting has not been found.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

You can also leave a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS.