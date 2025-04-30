3 hurt in South Philly shooting on Tuesday night

A teenager and two adults were hurt in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on April 29 in the area of Stanley and Tasker streets in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers heard shots fired in the area and when they got to the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, Small explained.

An 18-year-old man was shot in his arm and leg, a 24-year-old was shot in his hip and a 28-year-old was shot in his torso and hip, according to Small. All three were taken to a nearby hospital and were placed in stable condition.

Officers also found a total of 22 spent shell casings at the scene that appeared to be from two different semi-automatic weapons, Small said. Two parked vehicles were also hit in the gunfire.

The area is mostly residential and investigators found private surveillance cameras that will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Small said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.