3 hurt in South Philly shooting on Tuesday night

The shooting happened in a residential part of South Philadelphia and left three people hurt on Tuesday night, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

A teenager and two adults were hurt in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on April 29 in the area of Stanley and Tasker streets in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Léelo en español aquí

Officers heard shots fired in the area and when they got to the scene they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, Small explained.

An 18-year-old man was shot in his arm and leg, a 24-year-old was shot in his hip and a 28-year-old was shot in his torso and hip, according to Small. All three were taken to a nearby hospital and were placed in stable condition.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

Officers also found a total of 22 spent shell casings at the scene that appeared to be from two different semi-automatic weapons, Small said. Two parked vehicles were also hit in the gunfire.

The area is mostly residential and investigators found private surveillance cameras that will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Small said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

