A SEPTA police officer shot a man during a shooting that followed a brief pursuit after a woman was shot 10 times and killed in South Philadelphia Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police and the transit agency said.

The incident began at South Broad and Ellsworth streets just before 8 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

A woman around 20 years old was shot around 10 times throughout her body, police said. Medics rushed the woman to the hospital where she died a short time later.

Two SEPTA police officers on regular patrol at the Ellsworth-Federal Station of the Broad Street Line subway heard the gunfire and rushed up to street level, SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said.

The officers then saw a man suspected to be the gunman jumping into a car and driving off, Busch said.

The man then ditched the car near South 11th and Ellsworth Streets (about two blocks away), SEPTA said.

An exchange of gunfire ensued with at least one of the SEPTA officers firing at the suspect, Busch said.

Bullets struck the man at least twice in his lower body, Philly police said. Police rushed the man to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No SEPTA officer was injured, SEPTA said.

In the moments following the shooting, police could be seen surrounding an area on nearby South 11th Street.

Philly police said they recovered a gun.

Tuesday's shooting followed a deadly shooting on a Broad Street Line subway train just the day before.

Entering Tuesday, at least 451 homicides had been reported in Philadelphia so far this year, according to police data. That's down about 4% from the same time in 2021, which wound up being the deadliest on record in the city.